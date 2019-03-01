Realme 3 will feature a rather large 4,230mAh battery and waterdrop notch

Realme is preparing to launch another smartphone for India, the Realme 3. The event is scheduled for March 4, but the phone has already leaked online, nicely complementing the official teasers. India’s e-commerce company Flipkart is teasing the phone, complete with some other pieces of the puzzle to complete a nice image of the phone’s upcoming specs.

The Realme 3 is expected to be powered by the 12nm MediaTek Helio P70 application processor, and, as the image above shows, it will arrive with a waterdrop notch. The website also teases a rather large, 4,230mAh, battery for the phone, which will be available in India exclusively through Flipkart.

The official announcement is happening Monday, March 4, 12:30 local time.