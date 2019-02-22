Android

Realme 3 coming March 4 in a “cosmic event”

Contents
Realme 3

Remember Realme, OPPO’s sub-brand for India? They announced the Realme 1 and Realme 2 last year. Well, the spin-off is preparing for a Realme 3 launch, and has a “cosmic event” planned for March 4.

To go with that “cosmic event” tagline, there’s a starry spiral accompanying it on the official teaser. If the Realme 2 had a diamond-back design, pretty much like the HTC phones back in the day, the Realme 3 might take a starry night route. Pretty much like what’s suggested in Mr. Blurrycam’s photo below.

The Realme 3 is rumored to pack a MediaTek Helio P70 chip, and a 48MP shooter. It’s rumored price will be around $140.

