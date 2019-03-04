The Realme 3 has been heavily teased both by the OPPO-owned company, as well as Flipkart, India’s major online retailer. A launch event was scheduled for today, and the Realme 3 was announced, as promised. It is powered by MediaTek’s Helio P70 processor, and packs either 3- or 4GB of RAM, paired with 32- or 64GB of expandable storage.

The display has a waterdrop notch and measures 6.2-inches, with an HD+ resolution of 720 x 1520 pixels. There’s a dual-camera system on the back comprised of a 13MP shooter with f/1.8 aperture, and a 2MP depth sensor, while the front-facer is a 13MP unit. There’s a fingerprint scanner on the back, underneath the camera system, and inside the case there’s a 4,230mAh battery, with no fast charging capabilities.

The Realme 3 will be available in Dynamic Black, Radiant Blue, and standard black versions, with sales starting March 12 at Noon. It will set you back INR8,999 (around $125) for the 3/32 GB variant is, and INR10,999 (roughly $155) for the 4/64 GB variant.

The Realme 3 Pro remains a mystery, as no details were made public, except for the fact that it will be a camera beast. The phone is expected to arrive in April, and we’ll probably hear more details about it until then.

Images courtesy of GSMArena.