Another notch coming: Realme 2 teased for Indian launch

We heard about how Realme is standing on its own, with the help of former OPPO Vice President that left the company to focus on the new brand. That new brand, Realme, is teasing its second smartphone, the Realme 2. The image above, with the tagline “A Notch Above”, was posted on the company’s website, but then quickly pulled.

However, it was still enough to reveal that the Realme 2 will adopt the notch, and that it will employ a dual-camera system on the back. The Realme 1, and India exclusive, didn’t have a notch, a dual-camera setup, or a fingerprint scanner. The successor, however, clearly shows a fingerprint scanner on the back.

Black and blue colors of the phone were teased, as seen above, with the same pattern on the back. The teaser didn’t reveal specs or pricing, but given the similarities with several OPPO phones, we’re guessing the specs and prices will be comparable as well.