Realme 2 Pro will hit India from October 11 at just Rs. 13,990

Processor

Qualcomm SDM660 Snapdragon 660 AI Edition
Octa-core (8x1.95GHz Kryo 260)
Adreno 512 GPU

Screen Size

6.3 inches LCD
1080 x 2340 (~408 ppi)
Gorilla Glass 3

Memory

4GB, 6GB or 8GB RAM

Storage

64GB or 128GB storage
microSD up to 256GB

Camera/s

Rear: 16MP Sony IMX398 f/1.7 + 2MP F/2.4 w/ EIS
Front: 16MP f/2

Battery

3,500mAh battery
10W charging

Release Date

October 11th, 2018

Weight

174 grams

Materials

15 layers of laminated glass

Operating System

ColorOS 5.2
Android 8.1 Oreo

OPPO India has bolstered its newest brand targeting the frugal audience with a new smartphone, the Realme 2 Pro.

As a tag-on from the Realme 2, it brings a few key upgrades like a Snapdragon 660, a full HD display, up to 8GB of RAM and 16-megapixel rear and front cameras. It has the typical goodies, too, like a headphone jack and fingerprint sensor. The battery is a little bit smaller, though, at 3,500mAh.

The 6.3-inch display will have a 19.5:9 aspect ratio with nearly 91 percent surface coverage and a minimal notch to hold the selfie camera, a light and distance sensor for ambient display conditioning and the earpiece.

The Realme 2 Pro is a Flipkart exclusive from midnight India Time on October 11 in three colors: Black Sea, Blue Ocean and Ice Lake. Rs. 13,990 ($193) will get consumers 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage. Upping the RAM to 6GB will bring the price tag to Rs. 15,990. Finally, there’s an 8/128 version for Rs. 17,990.

