Realme 2 Pro will hit India from October 11 at just Rs. 13,990
Qualcomm SDM660 Snapdragon 660 AI Edition
Octa-core (8x1.95GHz Kryo 260)
Adreno 512 GPU
6.3 inches LCD
1080 x 2340 (~408 ppi)
Gorilla Glass 3
4GB, 6GB or 8GB RAM
64GB or 128GB storage
microSD up to 256GB
Rear: 16MP Sony IMX398 f/1.7 + 2MP F/2.4 w/ EIS
Front: 16MP f/2
3,500mAh battery
10W charging
October 11th, 2018
174 grams
15 layers of laminated glass
ColorOS 5.2
Android 8.1 Oreo
OPPO India has bolstered its newest brand targeting the frugal audience with a new smartphone, the Realme 2 Pro.
As a tag-on from the Realme 2, it brings a few key upgrades like a Snapdragon 660, a full HD display, up to 8GB of RAM and 16-megapixel rear and front cameras. It has the typical goodies, too, like a headphone jack and fingerprint sensor. The battery is a little bit smaller, though, at 3,500mAh.
The 6.3-inch display will have a 19.5:9 aspect ratio with nearly 91 percent surface coverage and a minimal notch to hold the selfie camera, a light and distance sensor for ambient display conditioning and the earpiece.
The Realme 2 Pro is a Flipkart exclusive from midnight India Time on October 11 in three colors: Black Sea, Blue Ocean and Ice Lake. Rs. 13,990 ($193) will get consumers 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage. Upping the RAM to 6GB will bring the price tag to Rs. 15,990. Finally, there’s an 8/128 version for Rs. 17,990.
