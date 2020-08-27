Realme 2 Pro is receiving a new update that brings key optimizations and system improvements. The over-the-air (OTA) update rollout brings August 2020 Android security patch to the phone. It is rolling out in a staged manner with the firmware version RMX1801EX_11.F.10.

Realme announced the update rollout for Realme 2 Pro on its forum. The company says it will be out the update to a limited number of users randomly. A broader rollout will take place in a few days once it is confirmed that there are no critical bugs in the update.

According to the changelog, the update optimizes default display of battery percentage in the phone. It also adds a deep cleanup feature, and the ability to long press to copy the IMEI. Further, you can now long press on an icon to uninstall the app from inside the app drawer. It also optimizes the EIS video anti-shake performance.