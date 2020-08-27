We may earn a commission for purchases made using our links.

Realme 2 Pro is receiving a new update that brings key optimizations and system improvements. The over-the-air (OTA) update rollout brings August 2020 Android security patch to the phone. It is rolling out in a staged manner with the firmware version RMX1801EX_11.F.10.

Realme announced the update rollout for Realme 2 Pro on its forum. The company says it will be out the update to a limited number of users randomly. A broader rollout will take place in a few days once it is confirmed that there are no critical bugs in the update.

According to the changelog, the update optimizes default display of battery percentage in the phone. It also adds a deep cleanup feature, and the ability to long press to copy the IMEI. Further, you can now long press on an icon to uninstall the app from inside the app drawer. It also optimizes the EIS video anti-shake performance.

Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra
Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra may include a Bright HM2 108MP camera
New rumors suggest that the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra may include the successor of the ISOCELL Bright HM1 108MP camera sensor
OnePlus 8 series gets August 2020 security patch with the new update
It includes fix for the overlapping character display issue with the ambient display.
Galaxy Tab S7
You can now pre-order the Galaxy Tab S7/S7+ in India
Its price in India starts at Rs 55,999.