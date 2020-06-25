Realme has started rolling out the Android 10 update for its Realme 2 Pro. For reference, the smartphone was launched in September 2018 with Android 8.1 Oreo. This is the second major OS update for the handset. It is currently rolling out to a limited number of users and will be brought to more regions in batches in the coming days.

The Realme 2 Pro Android 10 update bears RMX1801EX_11.F.07 build number. It brings an updated UI as well as brand new visuals for more attractiveness and making operation more efficient. It optimizes the interface and improves one-handed operation. Further, it brings an optimized Smart Sidebar: Replaced File Console with File Manager; removed OSIE Visual Effect and No Notification Alerts.

The update adds two new features: “Assistive Ball Opacity” and “Hide Assistive Ball on Fullscreen App”. Other optimizations include Floating Window feature, 3-finger screenshot, and screenshot preview floating window. It adds new live wallpapers, and a Simple Mode for homescreen, featuring larger fonts, icons and a clearer layout. You can check the complete update features by going to the source link.

