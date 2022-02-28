Realme announces world's fastest 150W charging technology at MWC 2022

Today, at its MWC 2022 event, Realme announced the world's fastest charging technology. The company says that its 150W fast charging can charge smartphones from 0-50% in just 5 minutes without compromising battery health and safety. Realme says this charging tech will debut on the upcoming Realme GT3 Neo.

Fast charging is one of the greatest conveniences of modern-day smartphones. Plug-in your device for just a few minutes and you can get hours of battery life. This comes in handy in a number of situations, and Realme says it is committed to taking it even further with 150W UltraDart Charge.

Realme says that with 150W UltraDart Charge, your smartphone can go from 0 to 50% in just 5 minutes. The company touts that "UltraDart Charging Architecture" is the brand's technical breakthrough. Realme says that UDCA can provide powers between 100W and 200W and ensure battery safety all along.

This technology utilizes Multi Boost Charge Pumps to increase the charging current, enabling the smartphone can be charged faster. More than speed, UDCA also has outstanding safety and battery life performance, say Realme. The company has added a dedicated heat management module that keeps the phone's temperature below 43-degree celsius. "Users could spend long-time playing games or watching videos without potential safety hazards," adds Realme.

The technology doesn't deteriorate battery health as well. Realme is claiming that the battery will hold 80% battery capacity at 1000+ complete charge cycles. Realme says that GT3 Neo will be the world's first smartphone to come with this charging technology. However, it hasn't revealed any availability or launch details just yet. Stay tuned to Pocketnow for further updates.