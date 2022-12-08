Let's see how the new realme 10 Pro Plus compares to the likes of the Nothing Phone 1 and Google Pixel 6a.

Following the launch of the series earlier this year in China, Realme today launched the realme 10 Pro and realme 10 Pro Plus in the global markets. In this comparison guide, let's take a look at what the realme 10 Pro Plus has to offer and see how it compares to the other mid-range smartphones on the market, such as Nothing Phone 1 and Google Pixel 6a. To begin, let's see how the specs of the realme 10 Pro Plus compares to other affordable smartphones.

Category realme 10 Pro Plus Nothing Phone 1 Google Pixel 6a Operating System realme UI 4.0 (Android 13) Nothing OS (Android 12) Android 13 Display 6.7-inch, Curved AMOLED, 2412x1080, 120Hz 6.55-inch, OLED, 2400x1080, 120Hz 6.1-inch, OLED, 2400x1080, 60Hz Processor MediaTek Dimensity 1080 Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G Plus Google Tensor G1 Memory 12GB 8/12 GB 6 GB Storage Up to 256GB 128/256 GB 128GB Rear Cameras Primary: 108 MP, f/1.8, wide, PDAF

Ultra-wide: 8 MP, f/2.2, 112-degree FoV

Macro: 2 MP, f/2.4 Primary: 50 MP, f/1.9, PDAF, OIS

Ultra-wide: 50 MP, ƒ/2.2, 114-degree FoV Primary: 12.2MP, f/1.7, 1.4 μm, wide-angle

Ultra-wide: 12MP, f/2.2, 1.25 μm, 114-degree FoV Front Camera 16MP 16 MP 8 MP Connectivity 5G, LTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, NFC 5G, LTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2 5G, LTE, Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.2 Battery 5,000 mAh 4,500 mAh 4,410 mAh Charging 67W Fast Wired Charging

50% in 17 min

No wireless charging 33W (No adapter in the box)

15W Qi wireless charging

Reverse Wireless Charging 18W (No adapter in the box)

No wireless charging Ports USB-C USB-C USB-C Security Under-display Fingerprint Scanner, PIN, Pattern, Password Under-display Fingerprint Scanner, Face Unlock, PIN, Pattern, Password Under-display Fingerprint Scanner, PIN, Pattern, Password Colors Hyperspace, Dark Matter, Nebula Blue White, Black Charcoal, Chalk, and Sage

Starting with the design, you'll notice that the realme 10 Pro Plus is the biggest out of the bunch. It features a huge 6.7-inch 120Hz display that boasts FHD+ resolution. And not only this smartphone offers the largest display, but it is also the only mid-range smartphone of the three that offers an AMOLED display that curves to the sides — the other two smartphones offer flat OLED displays.

The Nothing Phone 1 takes the second place with its 6.55-inch OLED 120Hz display, while the Pixel 6a features a small 6.1-inch OLED display with just a 60Hz refresh rate. Unfortunately, when it comes to durability, the realme 10 Pro Plus lacks behind as it doesn't come with an IP rating, unlike the Google Pixel 6a (which has a rating of IP67) and Nothing Phone 1 (IP53).

Now, if you prefer a minimal look, the Pixel 6a might be something for you since it comes in three-toned-down colors. In contrast, the realme 10 Pro Plus comes in three flashy colors called Hyperspace, Dark Matter, and Nebula Blue. The Nothing Phone 1 also has a unique feature called the Glyph Interface, which consists of LEDs on the back of the phone. You can read more about this feature in our review of the Nothing Phone 1.

From the performance standpoint, the realme 10 Pro Plus features a MediaTek Dimensity 1080 SoC. This chipset is based on a 6nm node process architecture and features two Cortex-A78 cores clocked at 2.6 GHz and six Cortex-A55 cores clocked at 2GHz. This chipset, in theory, should offer similar performance as the Nothing Phone 1, which features a Snapdragon 778G Plus chipset with a similar core configuration.

In contrast, the Pixel 6a, with its Google Tensor chipset, completely outshines both of the other smartphones. This Tensor chipset is the same Google used on its flagship Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro devices. Thanks to the Tensor G1, you will be able to enjoy features such as offline Google Assistant voice typing, Live HDR, offline translations, photo-editing features like Face Unblur and Magic Eraser, and much more. These features are, however, not present on the realme 10 Pro Plus and the Nothing Phone (1).

In terms of camera hardware, the Realme 10 Pro Plus dominates all its mid-range rivals. It features a triple-camera setup with a 108MP primary lens, an 8MP ultra-wide sensor, and a 2MP macro shooter. realme says it spent a lot of time improving the camera on the 10 Pro Plus, and it should offer a flagship-level experience. In contrast, the Nothing Phone 1 features dual-50MP camera sensors.

The Google Pixel 6a also features a dual-camera setup with 12MP sensors. While the image quality may not be as high as the realme 10 Pro Plus or the Nothing Phone 1, the Pixel 6a offers excellent image processing and reliable cameras. You can trust that it will take beautiful photos in any lighting condition, thanks to Google Tensor's excellent ISP.

Finally, when it comes to battery and charging, the realme 10 Pro Plus beats both the Google Pixel 6a and the Nothing Phone (1). It comes with a massive 5,000 mAh cell, which is bigger than the batteries of the Pixel 6a (4,410 mAh) and Nothing Phone 1 (4,500 mAh). It also boasts a faster wired charging speed of 67W that is capable of charging the smartphone from 0-50% in about 17 minutes. It's also worth noting that only Nothing Phone (1) offers wireless charging, while the Pixel 6a and Realme 10 Pro Plus do not have this feature.

On the whole, the realme 10 Pro Plus seems like a solid offering if you're looking for a mid-range smartphone with loads of features. What are your thoughts on the realme 10 Pro Plus? What would you like us to cover in our hands-on review? Drop a comment down below and let us know!