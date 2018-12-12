Android

Could this be a real life photo of the Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus?

The rumors will keep on coming as we get closer to the launch or possible launch of the Samsung Galaxy S10. We have recently gotten rumors that even give us a price and storage options for these devices. Now we get more images, one that’s supposedly a real-life photo of the Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus.

We are getting more and more renders for the Samsung Galaxy S10 devices, we have even seen some cases, and screen protectors that at least make us believe the headphone jack is still alive in this devices. Now we get renders of all three models with cases from Olixar and more images from Ice Universe that also includes images of a case for a Huawei model.

Now, this last image comes from Slash Leaks, and it shows what could be a real photo of the Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus variant. We know that it’s a rumor, and it looks too good to be true. It may probably be a render coming from someone really skilled at using Photoshop, but if the final product looks like this one. It would surely be a very nice smartphone.

