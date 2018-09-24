First real life images of the new OnePlus 6T are here

We could say that one of the best things about Chinese companies is that they don’t like to keep that many secrets from their customers. Or at least the companies that produce smartphones since they always show the devices ahead of time. Things have gone the same way for the OnePlus 6T, and now we could have a better idea of what to expect.

It’s true that the official launch of the OnePlus 6T will take place in October, but we already know that it will include an in-display fingerprint reader and leave out the headphone jack. We also had a rough idea of what the device might look like since its resemblance with the OPPO units is a given. Now we see the first real images of the OnePlus 6T leaked on Weibo where we can see the teardrop notch in the display as well as the fingerprint sensor in the screen. What we can’t see is the back of the device or the information that confirms that this is the real deal. We may be even seen an OPPO R17 with OnePlus wallpapers and more to make us believe. Either way, this really looks promising.