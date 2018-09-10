We have seen real iPhone Xc Prototypes without knowing it

We are only a couple of days away from the event that will give us the new selection of Apple products. Still, the rumors about the iPhone lineup keep on getting more and more interesting. We have heard the arrival of the Xs and the Xs Max models, but now we also get a new iPhone Xc.

Guys… this is not clones or dummy models.. this is a real deal 🤯 Prototypes https://t.co/B8KESnTjx2 — Ben Geskin (@VenyaGeskin1) September 9, 2018

Last week, we got some images showing dummies of the new iPhone LCD models thanks to Slashleaks. Now Ben Geskin has retweeted this information claiming that they are real iPhone Xc devices. These would be the iPhone models with LCD screens and therefore the least expensive of the devices that are going to be presented on the 12th. The “C” nomenclature would come as a reference to the budget-friendly iPhone 5C that came years ago. These devices could also include dual-SIM support in select regions. The best thing is that will soon find out whether this information is real or not.