Most people don’t follow through with their New Year’s resolutions. They’re either too busy, they lose motivation, or their resolution is just too hard. For instance, if your New Year’s resolution is to read more nonfiction books this year, you might be struggling to keep up with your promise by now. 

Luckily, it’s possible to do things the easy way and still stay true to your resolution. Listening to audiobooks or reading summarized versions of your must-read list is a great way to consume bestselling titles without an unreasonable time commitment, and we’ve rounded up 3 deals on apps that will help you do just that. 

12min Micro Book Library: Lifetime Premium Subscription

As the name suggests, 12min summarizes entire books so that they can be read within 12 minutes. 12min’s library consists of over 1,800 books in subjects ranging from personal development to science and technology, and it includes titles from bestselling authors such as Stephen Covey and David Allen. 

Get a 12min Micro Book Library: Lifetime Premium Subscription for $59 (Reg. 399).

Instaread Book Summaries: 1-Yr Subscription

Want to explore brand new titles each month? Instaread also carries thousands of New York Times bestsellers that have been condensed into bite-sized summaries that you can read in 15 minutes or less. The Instaread team adds 40 new titles per month, so you’ll never truly run out of books to read. A couple of new titles include The Great Influenza by John M. Barry and Trading in the Zone by Mark Douglas. 

Get an Instaread Book Summaries: 1-Yr Subscription for $19.99 (Reg. 90).

Elocance Audio Reading App: Lifetime Subscription

Who says you need to read to absorb new information? Eloquence can turn any text-based content into audio format. That includes e-books, articles, newsletters, and even emails. With this app, you can dive into your must-read list while commuting, cooking, or jogging, and you don’t have to flip a single page. It’s so useful that over 600 users have upvoted it on Product Hunt.

Get an Elocance Audio Reading App: Lifetime Subscription for $34.99 (Reg. 434).

Pocketnow brings you awesome deals every week. Whether software or hardware, accessories or other gear, we’re trying to offer the best deals you can find out there.
You May Also Like
Save $49 on this top-rated Asus AC1900 router for a limited time
At 4.5 out of 5 stars, this dual-band Asus router is one of the most popular routers on Amazon. Best of all, you can purchase it right now for $79.99
This AI-powered digital asset manager is offering 1TB storage plans for $97
Starchive comes in at a consumer price. Sign up today and get 1TB of storage, automated file curation, and robust asset management features for just $96.99.
Redesigned MacBook
Apple’s 13-inch MacBook Pro, Kindles, and more devices on sale today
The latest deals come from Amazon and B&H, where we find the latest M1 13-inch MacBook Pro, several Kindle models, and more devices on sale