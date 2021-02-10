Most people don’t follow through with their New Year’s resolutions. They’re either too busy, they lose motivation, or their resolution is just too hard. For instance, if your New Year’s resolution is to read more nonfiction books this year, you might be struggling to keep up with your promise by now.

Luckily, it’s possible to do things the easy way and still stay true to your resolution. Listening to audiobooks or reading summarized versions of your must-read list is a great way to consume bestselling titles without an unreasonable time commitment, and we’ve rounded up 3 deals on apps that will help you do just that.

12min Micro Book Library: Lifetime Premium Subscription

As the name suggests, 12min summarizes entire books so that they can be read within 12 minutes. 12min’s library consists of over 1,800 books in subjects ranging from personal development to science and technology, and it includes titles from bestselling authors such as Stephen Covey and David Allen.

Get a 12min Micro Book Library: Lifetime Premium Subscription for $59 (Reg. 399).

Instaread Book Summaries: 1-Yr Subscription

Want to explore brand new titles each month? Instaread also carries thousands of New York Times bestsellers that have been condensed into bite-sized summaries that you can read in 15 minutes or less. The Instaread team adds 40 new titles per month, so you’ll never truly run out of books to read. A couple of new titles include The Great Influenza by John M. Barry and Trading in the Zone by Mark Douglas.

Get an Instaread Book Summaries: 1-Yr Subscription for $19.99 (Reg. 90).

Elocance Audio Reading App: Lifetime Subscription

Who says you need to read to absorb new information? Eloquence can turn any text-based content into audio format. That includes e-books, articles, newsletters, and even emails. With this app, you can dive into your must-read list while commuting, cooking, or jogging, and you don’t have to flip a single page. It’s so useful that over 600 users have upvoted it on Product Hunt.

Get an Elocance Audio Reading App: Lifetime Subscription for $34.99 (Reg. 434).