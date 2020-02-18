Google began the rollout of RCS messaging features in the U.S. late last year, and if you have been yearning to mirror that on your PC ever since. you’re in luck. Microsoft has announced that users can now experience RCS messaging on Windows 10 with the Your Phone app for PC.

However, you have to own a Galaxy S20 series phone to take advantage of RCS messaging on your Windows 10 workstation. Microsoft has updated its Your Phone app to enable RCS features when paired with the Samsung Messages app on the Galaxy S20.

Proud to announce that we have partnered with the Samsung Messages team to bring RCS messaging support to #yourphone app via #linktowindows. Starting with the #galaxys20series you will be able to send and receive RCS texts from PC if your default SMS app is Samsung Messages! — Roberto Bojorquez [Microsoft] (@bojorchess) February 15, 2020

Thanks to RCS, you get features such as chat receipts, typing indicators, media sharing, and more. As of now, RCS messaging on a Windows 10 PC is exclusive to the Galaxy S20 series phones. However, a tweet by Microsoft’s Roberto Bojorquez suggests that support for more Android devices might arrive soon.

Via: AndroidPolice