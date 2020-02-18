Author
Google began the rollout of RCS messaging features in the U.S. late last year, and if you have been yearning to mirror that on your PC ever since. you’re in luck. Microsoft has announced that users can now experience RCS messaging on Windows 10 with the Your Phone app for PC.

However, you have to own a Galaxy S20 series phone to take advantage of RCS messaging on your Windows 10 workstation. Microsoft has updated its Your Phone app to enable RCS features when paired with the Samsung Messages app on the Galaxy S20.

Thanks to RCS, you get features such as chat receipts, typing indicators, media sharing, and more. As of now, RCS messaging on a Windows 10 PC is exclusive to the Galaxy S20 series phones. However, a tweet by Microsoft’s Roberto Bojorquez suggests that support for more Android devices might arrive soon.

Via: AndroidPolice

