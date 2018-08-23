The Razr is back as Motorola’s foldable phone patent

We’ve seen many companies try to deliver foldable smartphone in the past year. Most of these companies figure as the biggest companies in the industry. Now, we can also see that Motorola has been working on something that seems very interesting.

The US Patent and Trademark Office has just published a Motorola Mobility patent for a foldable phone that only makes us remember the mighty Razr. A basic clamshell design that has a continuous flexible screen that we hope to see at least as a prototype device. It’s true that patents don’t always become production models, but really, the return of the Razr. How cool would that be?

This design would help to keep scratches away from the display, even though I doubt it will have a case that would give the device proper protection. On the negative side, those bezels man, they’re huge. I’d love it if Motorola changed that and they gave us some extra cameras.