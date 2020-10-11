Razer has launched a new gaming ultrabook – the Blade Stealth 13 – at its inaugural RazerCon event. The latest offering from Razer doesn’t deviate much from the design of its predecessor, rocking the familiar all-black metallic chassis that gives it an understated stealthy (pardon the pun) look, and of course, the Razer logo on the lid. The laptop is impressively thin at 0.60-inch, which is why the company classifies it as a gaming ultrabook. Razer has given the Blade Stealth 13 an upgrade in two areas – processing power and display.

Image: Razer

The Razer Blade Stealth 13 comes equipped with an 11th Gen quad-core Intel Core i7-1165G7 Tiger Lake processor based on the 10nm SuperFin process and a boost frequency of 4.7GHz. It is paired with a non-upgradeable 16 gigs of RAM and 512GB SSD. Razer offers the laptop in two variants – a $1,799.99 model that comes with a 13.3-inch 120Hz FHD display, while the higher-end variant with a 60Hz OLED display will set you back by $1,999.99 in the US market.

Image: Razer

Graphics are handled by the NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 Ti GPU with Max-Q design and 4GB of GDDR6 memory. The updated RAZER Blade Stealth 13 comes equipped with a 53.1 WHr battery that can be juiced up using the supplied 100W charger via the Type-C port. Talking about ports, you get a pair of USB 3.1 Gen 1 Type-A ports and two USB Type-C Thunderbolt 4 ports. There’s a 3.5mm combo jack as well.

Image: Razer

Wireless connectivity is handled by WiFi 6 and Bluetooth 5.1. The keyboard offers a single-zone RGB layout powered by Razer’s proprietary Chroma technology. The Razer Blade Stealth 13 weighs just 3.11 lbs (1.41 kg) and packs four stereo speakers with THX Spatial Audio tech on board. The laptop will be available from Razer’s website in October (both models are currently listed as out of stock) and will hit retail outlets later this year.