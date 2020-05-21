Razer has launched a refreshed version of the Blade 17 Pro gaming laptop for 2020. The company is offering the laptop in two variants. The regular version packs a 17.3-inch FHD display with 300Hz refresh rate and comes equipped with the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2070 Max-Q graphic.

The creator-centric model offers a 4K touch-sensitive panel and features the more powerful NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2080 Super Max-Q GPU. At the heart of both variants is Intel’s octa-core 10th Gen Core i7 (10875H) processor clocked at 2.3GHz with a turbo frequency of 5.1GHz.

The Razer Blade 17 Pro packs 512GB of PCIe NVMe SSD (upgradable up to 2TB) and 16GB of DDR4 memory that can be expanded up to 64GB. It starts at a cool $2,599 and will be available later this month. Listed below is the spec sheet: