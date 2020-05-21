Razer has launched a refreshed version of the Blade 17 Pro gaming laptop for 2020. The company is offering the laptop in two variants. The regular version packs a 17.3-inch FHD display with 300Hz refresh rate and comes equipped with the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2070 Max-Q graphic.

The creator-centric model offers a 4K touch-sensitive panel and features the more powerful NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2080 Super Max-Q GPU. At the heart of both variants is Intel’s octa-core 10th Gen Core i7 (10875H) processor clocked at 2.3GHz with a turbo frequency of 5.1GHz.

The Razer Blade 17 Pro packs 512GB of PCIe NVMe SSD (upgradable up to 2TB) and 16GB of DDR4 memory that can be expanded up to 64GB. It starts at a cool $2,599 and will be available later this month. Listed below is the spec sheet:

Display17.3-inch FHD IPS
300Hz refresh rate
300 nits brightness
100% sRGB color gamut
17.3-inch 4K touch
120HZ refresh rate
400 nits brightness
100% Adobe RGB Color Gamut
Processor8-core Intel i7-10875H 
2.3GB clock speed
(Turbo Boost up to 5.1GHz)
RAM16GB DDR4
(configurable up to 64GB)
Storage512GB PCIe NVMe (configurable to 2TB)
1TB PCIe NVMe (configurable to 2TB)
GraphicsNVIDIA GeForce RTX 2070 Max-Q
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2080 Super Max-Q
Battery70.5WHr lithium polymer battery
OSWindows 10 Home (64-bit)
Port3x USB3.2 Gen 2 Type-A Ports
2x USB3.2 Gen 2 Type-C Ports
1x Thunderbolt 3 Port
1x RJ45 – 2.5Gb ethernet
1x Power Port
1x HDMI 2.0b
1x UHS-III SD Card Reader
Dimensions395x260x19.9 mm
Weight2.75 kg)
