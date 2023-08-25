We’re signing off with tons of great deals for Razer fans and anyone who wants to upgrade their battle station, as Amazon’s latest offers will get you up to 54 percent savings on select models. First up, one of my favorites and one of the first Razer products I tried, the Razer Basilisk wireless gaming mouse, is currently receiving a 21 percent discount on its V3 Pro version. This model normally sells for $160, but you can now get yours for just $127. The Razer Basilisk V3 Pro Customizable Wireless Gaming Mouse comes with fast optical switches, Chroma RGB, eleven programable buttons, a Focus Pro 30K optical sensor, and more.

Of course, you can also get a more affordable Razer DeathAdder Essential Gaming Mouse for just 25 with $5 savings if you’re not concerned about cables getting in the way of your gaming sessions. You will also find great savings on the Razer BlackWidow V3 Mini HyperSpeed 65% Wireless Mechanical Gaming Keyboard, which now sells for just $90, thanks to a 50 percent discount. If you want to spend some more, you can also consider picking up a new Razer BlackWidow V4 Pro Wired Mechanical Gaming Keyboard for just $199, thanks to a 13 percent discount. And if you’re looking for something even more affordable, you can get your hands on the Logitech G Pro mechanical gaming keyboard, which now sells for $72 with 45 percent instant savings.

Finally, today’s best offer comes with Razer’s Laptop Stand Chroma V2, as it now sells for just $69 after receiving a 54 percent discount. And if you want your gaming setup to look even better, I recommend you check out Govee’s Smart DreamView G1 Pro Gaming Lights, which now sell for just $80 thanks to a 30 percent discount and an extra $10 price cut with an on-page coupon. This will be perfect for those who own a 24-32-inch monitor, as it features color-match video, Music Sync, and 42 scene modes especially built for gamers.