We start today’s deals with one of the best gaming brands in the world, as Razer’s gamer-focused ecosystem has something for everyone, and the latest sales event will get you massive savings that will get you excellent gaming peripherals with up to 50 percent discounts. Savings start with some of the best options for an efficient and versatile gaming setup, which includes the Razer BlackWidow V3 Mini HyperSpeed 65% Wireless Mechanical Gaming Keyboard, which now sells for $90, and the Razer Viper 8KHz Ultralight Ambidextrous Wired Gaming Mouse, currently going for $40. Both peripherals arrive with 50 percent savings, meaning you would save $130 if you choose to take advantage of these savings.

Of course, you can also spend a bit more and go for one of my favorite Razer keyboards, as the Razer Huntsman V2 comes in at $160, thanks to a 36 percent discount. This baby normally sells for 250, meaning you save $90 on your purchase. And suppose you’re looking for a wireless gaming mouse. In that case, I suggest you check out Razer’s Viper Ultimate Hyperspeed Lightweight Wireless Gaming Mouse, which is now available for $97 with more than $50 instant savings.

You will also find great deals on other Razer products, starting with the Razer Iskur X Ergonomic Gaming Chair, which now sells for $300 thanks to a $100 price cut, or get the Razer BlackShark V2 Gaming Headset for $80 with $20 instant savings. And if you’re interested in a new gaming laptop, I suggest you check out the latest savings applied to the Razer Blade 15, which now sells for just $1,800 after picking up a massive 40 percent discount that will get you $1,200 savings.