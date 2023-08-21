Gamers rejoice, as the latest deals will get you massive savings on some of the best peripherals on the market, as you can now get your hands on a new Razer BlackWidow V3 Mini HyperSpeed 65% Wireless Mechanical Gaming Keyboard for just $90. This fantastic gaming keyboard normally sells for $180, which means you get to score 50 percent savings if you choose to pick one up.

Disclaimer Here at Pocketnow, we’re happy to bring you the best tech deals we come across, so you can save as much money as possible on your favorite products and purchases without spending time looking for them. However, the deals we post are valid at the time of publishing our articles, and by the time you come across them, they might no longer be available, or products could be out of stock. Please keep that in mind as we remain committed to working with you in favor of your wallet!

This version of the Razer BlackWidow V3 Mini Gaming Keyboard comes equipped with green mechanical switches, which are tactile and clicky, which makes an excellent choice for those interested in typing a lot, but still have the time to get into an occasional gaming session. However, you may want to go for the Yellow switches if you’re looking for a better gaming tool, as the linear and silent key switches are better for those extended gaming sessions, but beware, this version will cost you $120 thanks to the recent 33 percent discount.

Suppose you’re looking for a more affordable alternative. In that case, you can also check out the Razer Ornata V3 Gaming Keyboard, now available for $60 with 14 percent savings. This model comes with a magnetic wrist rest, low-profile keys, and other great features that will make it an excellent ally, and if you want more options to choose from, you can also consider picking up a Logitech MX Mechanical Wireless Illuminated Performance Keyboard that sells for just $128 with 15 percent savings.