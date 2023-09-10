We have been spotting some interesting deals on several gaming laptops, but the latest offer is absolutely nuts, as you can now get a new 2020 model of the Razer Blade Pro 17 Gaming Laptop for just $1,649 after receiving an insane 48 percent discount. The Razer Blade Pro 17 launched with a $3,200 price tag, and it comes with an Intel Core i7 10875H 8-core processor, 16GB RAM, 1TB SSD storage, and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2080 Super Max-Q graphics.

Razer Blade Pro 17 $1649 $3199 Save $1550 The Razer Blade Pro 17 comes with an Intel Core i7 10875H 8-core processor, 16GB RAM, 1TB SSD storage, and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2080 Super Max-Q graphics. $1649 at Amazon

This model of the Razer Blade 17 doesn’t come with the best display possible, but a 17.3-inch FHD panel with up to 300Hz refresh rates might be more than enough to play your favorite games. This laptop features a very capable 10th-generation Intel chip, which means that you won’t have issues running the latest games. The best part is that this laptop also includes Razer’s custom Vapor Chamber Cooling System with dual heat exchangers and custom fans to deliver excellent heat dissipation so you can enjoy extended gaming sessions.

You can also check out the latest savings applied to the Razer Blade 14 Gaming Laptop, which now sells for $2,149 after picking up a 23 percent discount. This potent gaming laptop includes AMD’s Ryzen 9 5900HX 8-core CPU, a 14-inch QHD display with 165Hz refresh rates, 16GB RAM, 1TB SSD storage, and more. And if you’re interested in an even more affordable laptop for school, you can get your hands on a new Dell Inspiron 16 5635 laptop, as it comes in at just $880 with $120 in instant savings. This model packs AMD’s Ryzen 7 chip, 1TB storage, 16GB RAM, AMD Radeon Graphics, and more.