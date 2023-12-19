Amazon’s latest offers will help you score massive savings on one of Razer’s best and most popular gaming laptops, as you can now pick up a new Razer Blade 14 for just $1,992, thanks to an enormous 43 percent discount.

Razer Blade 14 Gaming Laptop $1992 $3500 Save $1508 The Razer Blade 14 is an amazing portable gaming laptop that comes powered by AMD’s Ryzen 9 6900HX CPU, 16GB RAM, 1TB SSD storage, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 Ti, and a gorgeous 14-inch QHD display with 165Hz refresh rates in a very portable and ultra-thin package. $1992 at Amazon

Disclaimer Here at Pocketnow, we’re happy to bring you the best tech deals we come across, so you can save as much money as possible on your favorite products and purchases without spending time looking for them. However, the deals we post are valid at the time of publishing our articles, and by the time you come across them, they might no longer be available, or products could be out of stock. Please keep that in mind as we remain committed to working with you in favor of your wallet!

Razer is one of the most popular gaming brands in the United States, as it delivers a vast selection of powerful and versatile gaming peripherals, laptops, and more to take your gaming experience to new heights. This is exactly why we’re excited about the latest savings applied to the 2022 version of the Razer Blade 14, as it is now available for $1,992. This laptop launched with a $3,500 price tag, making it one of the most powerful laptops Razer had to offer last year, and it is still one of the best options for anyone interested in upgrading their battle station without destroying their bank account.

This deal will get you a new Razer Blade 14 with AMD’s Ryzen 9 6900HX CPU, 16GB RAM, 1TB SSD storage, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 Ti, and a gorgeous 14-inch QHD display with 165Hz refresh rates in a very portable and ultra-thin package.

Of course, you can also opt to go for more recent models that are currently receiving up to $400 off directly from Razer.com. First up, you can get the latest version of the Razer Blade 14 with the AMD Ryzen 9 7940HS processor, 16GB RAM, 1TB SSD storage, a 14-inch 240 Hz QHD+ display, and GeForce RTX 4060 graphics for $2,000. You can also customize your new Razer Blade 15, which is now starting at $2,400.

And if you already own an excellent gaming laptop, you can also consider picking up a new monitor for your gaming setup. For instance, you can now get your hands on a new 34-inch LG UltraWide QHD computer monitor with HDR10 compatibility and AMD FreeSync Premium for $400 with $200 off. I’m personally looking to get my hands on a new 27-inch LG UltraGear QHD Gaming Monitor, which now goes for $250 thanks to a 17 percent discount. And if you want something larger, you can also consider picking up a massive 45-inch LG Ultragear Curved Gaming Monitor for $749 and score $150 in instant savings.