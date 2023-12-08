We’re wrapping up this week’s best savings with some necessary additions to your battle station, as there are several gaming products from Razer and other great names on sale. First up, the Razer BlackWidow V3 Mini HyperSpeed 65% Wireless Mechanical Gaming Keyboard, which normally sells for $200, is now going for just $90, which means you get to score $110 in instant savings.

The Razer BlackWidow V3 Mini HyperSpeed 65 is an amazingly portable and convenient wireless gaming keyboard that you can take anywhere you go, so the action won’t stop even if you’re on the move. It arrives with yellow linear and silent mechanical switches that will give you amazingly fast action while playing your favorite games, and the best part is that this wireless keyboard will keep you going for up to 200 hours with its long-lasting battery life.

Another excellent option comes from SteelSeries, and it’s going to be a better option for those who desire a new full-sized keyboard, as the Apex Pro HyperMagnetic Gaming Keyboard now sells for $140 thanks to a still very compelling 30 percent discount.

Suppose you’re all set with your new keyboard. In that case, you should also consider adding a new gaming headset to your gaming setup, as you can currently add the CORSAIR HS80 RGB WIRELESS Multiplatform Gaming Headset for $95, thanks to a very attractive 37 percent discount. This model regularly goes for $150, which means you get to score $55 in instant savings, and you will get powerful audio that’s compatible with your favorite laptop, the latest PlayStation gaming consoles, your PC, and more. However, you will need to settle for the Black color option.

Another more affordable alternative is the SteelSeries Arctis Nova 1 Multi-System Gaming Headset, now going for $40 with 33 percent savings. This device will deliver 360-degree Spatial Audio and an excellent gaming experience. If you’re still looking for other options, you can also consider checking out HyperX’s Cloud III Wireless Gaming Headset, which comes with a $34 on-page coupon that will let you take one home for $136.