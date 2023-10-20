We kick off this weekend with excellent and exciting deals that will help you upgrade your battle station for less, as some of Razer’s best gaming keyboards and other great gaming peripherals are currently on sale. First up, we have the Razer BlackWidow V3 Mechanical Gaming Keyboard, which now sells for kist $75 after picking up a very compelling 46 percent discount. This normally sells for $140, meaning you get $65 in instant savings.

Disclaimer Here at Pocketnow, we’re happy to bring you the best tech deals we come across, so you can save as much money as possible on your favorite products and purchases without spending time looking for them. However, the deals we post are valid at the time of publishing our articles, and by the time you come across them, they might no longer be available, or products could be out of stock. Please keep that in mind as we remain committed to working with you in favor of your wallet!

The Razer BlackWidow V3 Mechanical Gaming Keyboard arrives with Yellow Mechanical Switches that deliver silent and linear actuation, Chroma RGB lighting, outstanding personalization, and a compact footprint that will let you carry it anywhere you want. However, you can also opt for a smaller and more affordable Razer Ornata V3 TKL gaming keyboard that features low-profile keys, mecha-membrane switches, UV-coated keycaps, magnetic wrist rest, and a spill-resistant design for $53 after picking up a 25 percent discount. You can also consider a higher-end alternative with Razer’s DeathStalker V2 Pro TKL, which sells for $219 when you go for the version with linear red optical switches.

Another great addition to your gaming setup can be the SteelSeries New Arctis Nova 3 Multi-Platform Gaming Headset, now selling for $60 thanks to the latest 40 percent discount, translating directly to $40 savings. You can also add Cooler Master’s MM311 Wireless Gaming Mouse in White for just $20, thanks to an enormous 52 percent discount. Just don’t forget to add the on-page coupon that will get you 20 percent extra savings, or you will only be able to get 32 percent off.