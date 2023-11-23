We’re wrapping up today’s best Black Friday deals coverage with crazy savings on one of my favorite gaming brands, as the Razer Blade 17 is currently available for just $1,800, thanks to a very attractive 44 percent discount. This will get you a new laptop with a massive 17.3-inch FHD display capable of reaching up to 360Hz refresh rates, a 12th generation Intel Core i7 processor with 14 cores, 16GB RAM, 1TB SSD storage, and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 Ti graphics to run anything you want. This laptop normally sells for $3,200, which means you get to score $1,400 in instant savings, which is more than enough to complete your gaming setup.

Disclaimer Here at Pocketnow, we’re happy to bring you the best tech deals we come across, so you can save as much money as possible on your favorite products and purchases without spending time looking for them. However, the deals we post are valid at the time of publishing our articles, and by the time you come across them, they might no longer be available, or products could be out of stock. Please keep that in mind as we remain committed to working with you in favor of your wallet!

Or you can choose to get your hands on a new Razer Blade 14 Gaming Laptop, now selling for $1,789 with 31 percent in instant savings, translating to more than $800 off. This will be a better option for those interested in having a Ryzen processor under the hood, as it comes packed with the AMD Ryzen 9 6900HX, a gorgeous 14-inch QHD display with 165Hz refresh rates, 16GB RAM, 1TB SSD storage, and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 Ti graphics.

Other great savings will get you the Razer BlackShark V2 Pro Wireless Gaming Headset for just $100 thanks to a 44 percent discount, which means you get to score $80 in instant savings. The Razer Huntsman V2 Analog Gaming Keyboard is also on sale, and you can pick one up for $150 with a 40 percent discount or go for one of the best gaming mice I’ve ever tried, and the one I’m currently using as I work through this sales season, the Razer Basilisk Ultimate HyperSpeed Wireless Gaming Mouse which now sells for $78 thanks to an impressive 48 percent discount. I got mine back in August 2021, and it’s still going strong.