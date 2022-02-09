Razer’s best gaming headsets, Beats Studio Buds and more products are on sale

We have found great savings for every hardcore gamer out there, as Razer has insane savings on some of its best gaming headsets. First up, we have spotted the Razer Kraken Ultimate RGB USB Gaming Headset receiving a massive 50 percent discount that lets you pick up a pair for $65. This headset features THX 7.1 Spatial Surround Sound, Chroma RGB Lighting, a retractable noise-canceling mic, and an aluminum and steel frame.

Next up, we have the higher-end Razer BlackShark V2 Pro Wireless Gaming Headset that also comes with THX 7.1 Spatial Surround Sound, 50mm drivers, a detachable mic, and you can use it with any of your favorite gaming consoles or your PC. The Razer Kaira Dual Wireless Playstation 5 Headset is limited to use with your latest PS5, but that also makes it more affordable, as you can pick one up for $80 after a $20 discount. And if you’re looking for a new headset to use with the latest Xbox gaming consoles, you can pick up the Razer Kaira Pro Wireless Gaming Headset for Xbox Series X/S and Xbox One for $100 after a $50 discount.

Next up, we have the Beats Studio Buds that are receiving a $30 discount, leaving these amazing earbuds selling for $120. They are available in three different sizes, and you get up to 24 hours of listening time, thanks to their charging case. You can also score savings on the Beats Flex Wireless Earbuds that are now going for just $50 after a $20 discount.

Razer Kraken Ultimate Razer BlackShark V2 Pro Beats Studio Buds

Other deals include the SteelSeries Aerox 3 Wireless Super Light Gaming Mouse, which is now available for $75 after a $25 discount that comes with 200-hour battery life. Or go for the more affordable Cooler Master MM731 White Gaming Mouse with adjustable 19,000 DPI that is now available for $63, and score $26.99 savings.