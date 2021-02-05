Thunderbolt 4 docks have been coming in from several companies since Intel launched the interface standard back in 2020. Now, Razer is stepping into the game with its own take on the dock. Razer, as you might know, loves RGB lighting. And, it has added RGB to its latest Thunderbolt 4 dock, which would make it a delight to use for the RGB lovers.

Razer has announced a Thunderbolt 4 Dock Chroma that is a 10-port hub. It features all the connections you’d need in your workflow. On the front lies a UHS-II SD card slot, 3.5mm audio jack, and a Thunderbolt 4-compatible USB-C, which is capable of delivering up to 90W of power to your laptop while maintaining a 40 Gbps data transfer. As for the rear, there are three Thunderbolt 4-compatible USB-C ports, a Gigabit Ethernet connection, and three USB-A 3.2 Gen 2 ports. It weighs less than a pound. It can output to 4K monitors (at 60Hz).

The Razer Thunderbolt 4 Dock Chroma is quite unique. It has RGB lights, covering 16.8 million colors. These colors can be configured via the Razer Synapse 3 app. It works with Windows PC powered by an 11th-gen Intel CPU. You also get support for both Intel and M1-powered Macs running macOS Big Sur. However, it must be noted that Razer’s Synapse software isn’t currently available on macOS so you’ll not be able to configure the RGB lighting.

The Razer Thunderbolt 4 Dock Chroma works with the company’s other Thunderbolt-compatible products. It costs $330, which is expensive even by the standards of some of the Thunderbolt 4 hubs announced recently. The dock starts shipping on February 14. You can pre-order it from the Razer website starting today.