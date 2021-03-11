Just in case you’ve missed them, we’ve seen some fantastic deals on gaming consoles, games, MacBook pros, and more throughout the day. But now, we bring you some of the best deals on gaming monitors available. First, the Razer Raptor 27-inch WDHD gaming monitor with 144Hz refresh rates is currently getting a $100 discount, which means you can get yours for just $600. If you can spend a bit more, you can get a larger canvas with the BenQ Ultrawide Curved Gaming Monitor that’s also getting $100 savings, so you can get one for $650, even though you get a lower refresh rate at 100Hz.

If you don’t really care about gaming monitors, we also found other interesting options, with some of them being really affordable. First, the BenQ EW3280U 32-inch 4K Monitor comes with an awesome iPS display, integrated speakers, and custom audio mode for $700 with $100 savings. The more affordable variants are the HP Pavilion 27-Inch LED monitor that’s selling for $180 after getting a $20 discount, and the BenQ 24-inch IPS Monitor that’s up for grabs at just $120 with $29 savings.

You should also consider getting a pair of speakers to complete your setup, as most monitors don’t come with built-in speakers, and if they do, they don’t really offer amazing sound. If you also want to enjoy the best audio experience, you should consider getting a pair of JBL Studio 530 2-Way 5.25-Inch Bookshelf Speakers that are available for $420 after a $68.76 discount. And if you’re looking for more budget-friendly options, you can get the Sony SSCS5 3-Way 3-Driver Bookshelf Speakers for $118 or the Klipsch R-41M Powerful Detailed Bookshelf Home Speakers for $108.99 with $101.99 and $31 savings, respectively.

And since we’re mentioning audio, we might as well let you know that the Jabra Elite 65t are currently 50 percent off over at Woot.com, meaning that you can grab a pair for just $50. Other interesting accessories on sale feature the Logitech Combo Touch for iPad for the 7th and 8th gen models, that’s currently letting you save $14, meaning that you can get yours for $136. For those Apple users, we have the Apple MagSafe Charger selling for $34 with $5 savings, and the Apple Lightning to USB-C cable is now $2,87 off, meaning you can grab one for $16.13.