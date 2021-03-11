Just in case you’ve missed them, we’ve seen some fantastic deals on gaming consoles, games, MacBook pros, and more throughout the day. But now, we bring you some of the best deals on gaming monitors available. First, the Razer Raptor 27-inch WDHD gaming monitor with 144Hz refresh rates is currently getting a $100 discount, which means you can get yours for just $600. If you can spend a bit more, you can get a larger canvas with the BenQ Ultrawide Curved Gaming Monitor that’s also getting $100 savings, so you can get one for $650, even though you get a lower refresh rate at 100Hz.

    Razer Raptor 27-inch

    BenQ EX3501R 34-inch

If you don’t really care about gaming monitors, we also found other interesting options, with some of them being really affordable. First, the BenQ EW3280U 32-inch 4K Monitor comes with an awesome iPS display, integrated speakers, and custom audio mode for $700 with $100 savings. The more affordable variants are the HP Pavilion 27-Inch LED monitor that’s selling for $180 after getting a $20 discount, and the BenQ 24-inch IPS Monitor that’s up for grabs at just $120 with $29 savings.

    BenQ EW3280U 32 inch 4K Monitor

    HP Pavilion 27-Inch

    BenQ 24 Inch IPS Monitor

 

You should also consider getting a pair of speakers to complete your setup, as most monitors don’t come with built-in speakers, and if they do, they don’t really offer amazing sound. If you also want to enjoy the best audio experience, you should consider getting a pair of JBL Studio 530 2-Way 5.25-Inch Bookshelf Speakers that are available for $420 after a $68.76 discount. And if you’re looking for more budget-friendly options, you can get the Sony SSCS5 3-Way 3-Driver Bookshelf Speakers for $118 or the Klipsch R-41M Powerful Detailed Bookshelf Home Speakers for $108.99 with $101.99 and $31 savings, respectively.

    JBL Studio 530

    Sony SSCS5

    Klipsch R-41M

 

And since we’re mentioning audio, we might as well let you know that the Jabra Elite 65t are currently 50 percent off over at Woot.com, meaning that you can grab a pair for just $50. Other interesting accessories on sale feature the Logitech Combo Touch for iPad for the 7th and 8th gen models, that’s currently letting you save $14, meaning that you can get yours for $136. For those Apple users, we have the Apple MagSafe Charger selling for $34 with $5 savings, and the Apple Lightning to USB-C cable is now $2,87 off, meaning you can grab one for $16.13.

    Jabra Elite Active 65t

    Logitech Combo Touch for iPad

    Apple MagSafe Charger

 




A former bilingual teacher that left the classrooms to join the team of Pocketnow as a news editor and content creator for the Spanish audience. An artist by nature who enjoys video games, guitars, action figures, cooking, painting, drawing and good music.

You May Also Like
accessories
Improve your work experience with these keyboards, desks, and other items
Accessories and more can be found in this roundup of items that come with the added benefit of being on sale for a limited time.
facebook apple antitrust
Pocketnow Daily: Facebook VS Apple: The Ads are Getting Hilarious (video)
On today’s Pocketnow Daily, we talk about the latest chapter in the Apple VS Facebook saga, the new 14-inch MacBook Pro, and more.
final fantasy
Final Fantasy 7: Ever Crisis and Final Fantasy 7: The First Soldier mobile games revealed
Final Fantasy 7: The First Soldier and Final Fantasy 7: Ever Crisis wil be out in 2021 and 2022 respectively on Android and iOS.