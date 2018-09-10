Get $300 off the Razer Phone with just a magic word

One of the most appealing contingents that tech companies have been working for lately is the mobile gamer. Things really kicked off when Razer, a longtime PC-based gaming peripheral company, pushed the Razer Phone out. Apparently, even with sales barely in the five digits, its performance was deemed good enough to warrant a follow-up.

But until that time, we’re left with the Razer Phone. It’s a good phone when it comes to raw gaming performance and a little rough around the edges when it comes to the camera and haptic feedback. For $699.99, it might not be your cup of tea. But what about $399.99?

For a limited time, customers can head to this link, buy a Razer Phone direct from the company and use promo code “WOOHOO” for $300 off. Simple as that.

