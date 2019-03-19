Razer Phone 3 might still be on for this year

Razer recently announced the restructuring of the corporation that resulted in 30 employees being cut from payroll. Subsequently, there was a rumor tying the dismissals to the cancellation of the Razer Phone 3 project.

However, sources to Digitimes claim that Razer isn’t out of the game just yet, perhaps set to launch a handset within the year. The name “Razer 3” was mentioned, but we have no other intelligence to affirm this.

The same sources have noted that Razer would be enduring in a market of increasing competition. vivo recently launched a youth-focused brand called iQOO and while it doesn’t specifically mention gaming as a core mission for its phones, there’s certainly some implication towards it. Heck, even Nintendo is being considered as a wild card for a phone that would work with its Switch console system.

Worse yet are the numbers: the publication estimates 100,000 gaming phones are being sold every year. ASUS is the leading brand with its ROG Phone at the moment.

For having led the mobile gaming revolution, Razer has cut itself out for a lot of work if it’s going to continue on with its handsets.