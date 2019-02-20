Corporate restructuring may have killed Razer Phone 3

The Razer Phone 2 will be receiving its Android Pie update next week, so for those who have been waiting for that news to drop, today was the day. But with the good news comes a piece of bad news: for fans of the gaming peripheral company who have championed its pioneership in its burgeoning mobile division, that division may not be for much longer.

Droid Life reports from an anonymous source that Singapore-based firm has laid off most of its phone division and has canceled a third edition to its Razer Phone series. Retained staff will be working on software updates up until the end of support for the Razer Phone 2.

The outlet was able to corroborate some recent employee departures who were linked to the mobile division.

After being reached for comment, Razer released this statement:

Razer has made changes to realign our organization and strengthen our path to growth. We will centralize our resources to focus on key projects and improve our profitability. As part of the realignment, we shut down several projects and unfortunately had to part ways with about 30 employees (about 2% of our total workforce). Other employees of the affected projects will be moved to different parts of Razer to work on other key focus projects and initiatives which will continue to scale and hire.

Over the weekend, the company shuttered its online Razer Game Store as a part of its corporate realignment. It’s not clear how large the mobile division was before the cuts nor how many employees from the division were left go.

The company reported revenue which we estimate meant unit sales in the lower five digits.