Verizon certifies the Razer Phone 2

The Razer Phone 2 was announced on October 10. If you missed it, check out our launch post to catch up on specs. We also have a hands-on video for you to look at. If you’re considering grabbing one, the Mirror Black finish goes for $799. Later this quarter, the Satin Black version will arrive with 128GB of storage for $899.

The phone is compatible with most GSM, HSPA+, and LTE networks, but, interestingly, Verizon support was not present at launch. However, the company has acknowledged that and a spokesperson said a couple of days ago that they will address the situation. A carrier representative has confirmed that the certification has not only just started, but it has been completed.

Despite the fact that the phone supports bands 2, 4, and 13, there were plenty of complaints with Verizon’s network. Now that the carrier has granted its certification, all those problems should go away and you can use the device without any issues.

You can buy the Razer Phone 2 as of today on Best Buy for $799.