Razer Phone 2 gives the fans what they want: RGB chroma

Singapore-based Razer describes itself as a gaming lifestyle brand. Apparently, it has so affected gamers that they have demanded one thing and one thing only when it came to producing a sequel for its first-ever Android smartphone: make the logo glow all of the colors.

Well, it did it. It’s on the Razer Phone 2. There are turns and roundabouts, though, when it comes to everything surrounding the new lights.

Let’s start with the major components: the Razer Phone‘s 5.7-inch UltraMotion IGZO LCD is brought over to its successor as display maker Sharp has not put out an improvement. Still, it’s the only one in the market capable of a 120fps refresh rate. To its credit, the Razer Phone 2 has some modifications that can crank the panel brighter by up by 50 percent.

Audio-wise, stereo Dolby Atmos speakers remain at the front, flanking the display. Much like LG has, Razer enlarged the resonance chamber they connect with for boomier results. We suppose it might’ve been the biggest challenge to overcome when proofing the device for dust and water to IP67 levels, but the rating was achieved. There was never a headphone jack to lose with the Razer Phone, but the follow-up has not one, but two 24-bit DACs for extra chipper listening through USB-C — no complimentary earbuds, a dongle for 3.5mm kit carriers is provided in the box.

The Razer Phone and the Razer Phone 2 are the only devices Netflix has certified to support HDR streaming and Dolby Surround 5.1.

Imaging was one of the sorer points for the debutant product. While the dual-camera Sony hardware hasn’t changed a bit (from aperture to telephoto range), it’s hoped that the addition of an optical image stabilization system for the main camera will help immensely. With the 8-megapixel selfie camera, video can now be streamed at full HD resolution.

Inside is a Qualcomm’s 2018 flagship chipset, the Snapdragon 845. Razer has decided to expand its assistive cooling solution from copper piping to a vapor chamber that covers a larger swathe of the slab for better heat distribution, much like how it cools its 15-inch laptops. What has not changed is the standard memory configuration: 8GB of RAM and 64GB of storage (expandable via microSD), though there’s a twist we’ll tell you about coming up.

The Razer Phone 2 says goodbye to aluminum and hello to glass. That glass makes way for Qi wireless charging as well as the new Razer Chroma system: RGB LEDs placed placed under Razer’s tri-snake logo on the rear side. Different static, strobing or breathing patterns can be set per app for notifications with more than 16 million possible colors to choose from.

Disappointingly, we have Android 8.1 Oreo in the age of Pie, but Razer has provided a theme store to let users accent their preset Nova Launcher Prime home screens with motifs from “Vainglory,” “Arena of Valor,” “Tekken,” “Guns of Boom,” ” “Gear Club,” and “Titan Assault.” More themes are coming soon, including those for “PUBG Mobile” fans.

Razer has also optimized its second phone for “PUBG Mobile,” “Rival Crimson x Chaos,” “Marvel Future Fight,” “Guns of Boom,” “Runescape” and other games. The new Razer Cortex app will provide a full list of games working with the 120Hz refresh rate as well as links to acquisition.

A Mirror Black finish will be available for pre-order in the US, European and Asia-Pacific regions from 3:01am Eastern on October 11 for $799. Later this quarter, the Satin Black version will arrive with 128GB of storage for $899.