Razer Phone 2 set to debut October 10
Right in between Google‘s October 9 event and Samsung‘s October 11 event, Razer has decided that it would be a good idea to squeeze right in, not to outdo Microsoft on October 2 or anything.
The gaming hardware company has sent out invitations to an event at its Hollywood headquarters on October 10. Other than logistics information, all we see on the invite is the text “FLAGSHIP // GAMING.”
The company has told investors that the original Razer Phone performed well in small-sample sales and has generated enough interest for a second version. The green outline around the logo and text in the informal invitation is more or less an elongated phone as it accommodates for two buttons on the left side of the “device.”
A recent leak signaled that the outward design of the Razer Phone sequel would not be much different than its predecessor.
