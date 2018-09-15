Android

Razer Phone 2 set to debut October 10

Contents

Right in between Google‘s October 9 event and Samsung‘s October 11 event, Razer has decided that it would be a good idea to squeeze right in, not to outdo Microsoft on October 2 or anything.

The gaming hardware company has sent out invitations to an event at its Hollywood headquarters on October 10. Other than logistics information, all we see on the invite is the text “FLAGSHIP // GAMING.”

The company has told investors that the original Razer Phone performed well in small-sample sales and has generated enough interest for a second version. The green outline around the logo and text in the informal invitation is more or less an elongated phone as it accommodates for two buttons on the left side of the “device.”

A recent leak signaled that the outward design of the Razer Phone sequel would not be much different than its predecessor.

Discuss This Post

Read More

Share This Post

Watch the Latest Pocketnow Videos

Posted In
Android, Phones
Tags
announcement, Event, News, Razer, Razer Phone, Razer Phone 2, release date, Rumors
, , , , , , ,
About The Author
Jules Wang
Jules Wang is News Editor for Pocketnow and one of the hosts of the Pocketnow Weekly Podcast. He came onto the team in 2014 as an intern editing and producing videos and the podcast while he was studying journalism at Emerson College. He graduated the year after and entered into his current position at Pocketnow, full-time.