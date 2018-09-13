Why mess up a good thing in Razer Phone 2 leaks?

Ever since the Razer Phone was confirmed to get a sequel, enthusiasts began scouring the internet for any clues as to what could get put into a second-generation Android phone for gamers. Well, perhaps we should already know what’s coming face first on such a phone.

AndroidHeadlines has obtained a render of the supposed front view of what we’re dubbing the Razer Phone 2 from “a reliable source.” When compared side-by-side with the original Razer Phone’s appearance, there doesn’t seem to be too much rocking the boat: dual ports on the top-left corner for a selfie camera system, a 16:9 display smack dab in the middle and dot patterning for the rest of the surface.

The printed date of Wednesday, October 10, on the lock screen is accurate for 2018, so we’ll take that as a hint.

Speculative benchmarks claim that the device will run with a quad HD panel — no word on if it will be OLED or LCD or if it will retain the Razer Phone’s 120Hz refresh rate — the latest Snapdraogn 845 processor from Qualcomm, the same 8GB of RAM as its progenitor and, interestingly, 512GB of storage. With the Galaxy Note 9 and the iPhone Xs clearing the way for that level to be reached by smaller manufacturers.