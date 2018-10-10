Android

Hours from announcement, Razer Phone 2 leaks completely

Today’s the day the second Razer Phone launches and we are mere hours away from getting to tell you all about it — we’re on the ground at the company’s Hollywood event. But why not just have Amazon spoil things for the rest of us?

For a time, Amazon Italy had put up the product page for the Razer Phone 2. GSMArena reports that the page, since taken down (if only temporarily) had mentioned a “Razer Chroma RGB logo,” indicating that the rear-facing Razer ouroburos symbol will have some sort of LED backlighting, giving a little extra “mood” for hardcore gamers.

The device keeps last year’s 5.7-inch quad HD LCD screen 8GB of RAM and, disappointingly, the 64GB of internal storage, but makes the logical move to Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 845 systems-on-chip. Another small improvement is resistance to dust and water with an IP67 rating.

Pricing was placed at €870 — a 16 percent increase from the original Razer Phone. Alas, the event should be starting soon and whatever embargoes will be lifted shortly after.

