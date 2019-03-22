Razer partners with Tencent to improve its mobile gaming offerings

While we’re waiting for the Razer Phone 3, which still might happen this year, the company announced that it is teaming up with the world’s biggest game platform “to supercharge mobile gaming”. Razer is joining forces with China’s Tencent Holdings Limited (“Tencent”), and their collaboration is going to be tripartite: hardware, software, and services.

On the hardware front, Tencent will start optimizing its mobile games for the Razer Phone, as well as Razer’s accessories, like the game controller. As far as software is concerned, Tencent will optimize its titles to better suit Razer’s mobile game platforms and its Cortex mobile game launcher. Regarding services, the two companies will explore better integration as well as pursue other sources of monetization.

“Mobile gaming keeps growing at an incredible pace and at Razer, we are poised to be a leader in the segment. We have been working with Tencent since 2008 and are excited to now enter into a collaboration with them to spearhead future innovation in the space. With the strengths of Tencent and Razer combined, we are going to supercharge the mobile gaming industry”, said Min-Liang Tan, Co-Founder and CEO of Razer.