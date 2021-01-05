We have more deals available for you today. Now, we will focus on some necessary peripherals that will improve your gaming experience, and the best part is that there’s something for every taste and every budget. We will start with the Razer Raptor 27-inch gaming monitor, which comes with 144Hz refresh rates and 2560×1440 resolution for $600 after a $100 discount.

If you feel like that’s too much for your taste, you can also grab a new Alienware 27-inch FHD IPS LED Monitor with AMD FreeSync for $380 with $20 savings. Samsung has another interesting option, as the 32-inch Odyssey gaming monitor is currently selling for $330 with the same $20 savings. However, there’s a more budget-friendly option if you choose the Sceptre 27-inch LED monitor with 75 Hz refresh rates that can be yours for $168, and it lets you save roughly $12.

We now move onto gaming keyboards, where we find the Razer Cynosa Chroma Gaming Keyboard that comes with 168 individually backlit RGB keys, selling for $36 after a $24 discount. Another option from Razer comes with the BlackWidow Mechanical Gaming Keyboard, which is currently $50 off, leaving it at just $70.

We also have the Logitech G815 RGB Mechanical Gaming keyboard that’s getting a $20 discount, which leaves this baby at $180. And the more budget-friendly option is the PICTEK RGB gaming keyboard that can be yours for just $20 after a $7 discount.

Finally, we get some discounts on gaming mice. The Razer Viper Ultimate Hyperspeed Lightest Wireless gaming mouse with an RGB charging dock is up for grabs at $135.93 with $14 savings. Another wireless gaming mouse for you to consider is the LG G502 Lightspeed Wireless Gaming Mouse with HERO 25K sensor that’s currently selling for $120 after a $30 discount.

If you don’t really care for wireless, there are also some wired options, such as the Razer Mamba Elite Wired Gaming mouse that’s getting a $30 discount, which means you can get yours for $60. The Logitech G502 Hero High-Performance Gaming Mouse is even more affordable, as you can get one for $40 after a 50 percent discount.