Earlier this week, we saw exciting deals on one of Razer’s most potent gaming laptops, as the Blade 17 was picking up a $640 discount at Amazon.com. However, we recently received word that Razer is now letting you save up to $1,000 on the Razer Blade 14, 15, and 17 laptops over at the company’s website.

Razer Blade 14 Gaming Laptop The Razer Blade 14 is an amazing portable gaming laptop that has a 14-inch FHD 144Hz refresh rate antiglare display, GeForce RTX 3060 graphics, AMD’s Ryzen 9 6900HX processor, 16GB RAM, and 1TB SSD storage on its Mercury or Black color variants. See at Razer

Disclaimer Here at Pocketnow, we’re happy to bring you the best tech deals we come across, so you can save as much money as possible on your favorite products and purchases without spending time looking for them. However, the deals we post are valid at the time of publishing our articles, and by the time you come across them, they might no longer be available, or products could be out of stock. Please keep that in mind as we remain committed to working with you in favor of your wallet!

Razer’s latest deals will get you a new battle station for as low as $1,800 when you go for the Razer Blade 14, which now comes with $100 savings. This monster comes with a 14-inch FHD 144Hz refresh rate antiglare display, GeForce RTX 3060 graphics, AMD’s Ryzen 9 6900HX processor, 16GB RAM, and 1TB SSD storage on its Mercury or Black color variants.

However, if you want to take advantage of the best savings, you should set your eyes on the Razer Blade 15, now selling for $2,000. This battle station comes packed with an Intel Core i7 processor, 16GB RAM, 1TB SSD storage, GeForce RTX 3070 Ti graphics, a 15.6-inch FHD display with 360Hz refresh rates, and $1,000 instant savings. You will also find savings on gaming chairs and some of Razer’s best gaming peripherals.

However, suppose you’re looking for more options to enhance your battle station. In that case, I suggest you check out the latest savings available on Amazon.com, where you will find PowerA Enhanced Wired Controller for Xbox Series X|S selling for just $25, or get Razer’s Limited Edition wireless controllers for the Xbox receiving up to 40 percent discounts, leaving them up for grabs at $120.

Other great additions to your setup come from SteelSeries, as the Apex Pro TKL Mechanical Gaming Keyboard now goes for $132, thanks to a very attractive 27 percent discount. Or get the more affordable Apex 7 TKL for just $117. In the audio department, I must include the Arctis 7+ Wireless Gaming Headset, now going for just $159 thanks to a 33 percent discount that will get you $77 instant savings. Or get the more affordable SteelSeries Arctis 5 for just $71 with $29 instant savings.