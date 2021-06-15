Razer has announced a new Blade laptop. The company is finally embracing AMD’s power with the new Razer Blade 14. The laptop is powered by AMD’s flagship Ryzen 9 5900HX. It is the first Razer Blade to include an AMD processor. Razer also announced its Raptor 27 (2021) with an FPS upgrade and now supports a 165Hz refresh rate. The Razer Blade 14 comes in three configurations, and the base model comes with the Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 GPU and is priced at $1,799. The middle of the pack comes with Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070 and is priced at $2,199. Further, the top-tier GeForce RTX 3080 variant costs $2,799.

A 14-inch display with a 165Hz refresh rate

The Razer Blade 14 features a 14-inch QHD (2,560×1,440 pixels) display with up to a 165Hz refresh rate. It runs Windows 10. The device comes with the AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX CPU which is the only option in all three models. As for the graphics, the Blade 14 can be equipped with up to an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 GPU with 8GB VRAM and up to 100W power. The three variants come with 16GB DDR4 RAM clocked at 3,200MHz which is soldered on. Coming to storage, the gaming laptop comes equipped with a 1TB M.2 NVMe PCIe 3.0 x4 SSD.

As for connectivity, the Razer Blade 14 sports Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth v5.2, two USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A Ports, two USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C ports, an HDMI 2.1 out port, and a 3.5mm headphone/microphone combo jack. It packs a 61.6Whr battery and comes with a 230W power adapter. The camera isn’t anything to boast about as the laptop comes with an IR HD 720p webcam. However, it has Windows Hello built-in.

The Razer Blade 14 audio is handled by built-in stereo speakers that support THX Spatial Audio. The keyboard has per-key RGB lighting and is powered by Razer Chroma and supports N-key rollover. Furthermore, the glass touchpad supports Windows gestures as well. The laptop weighs just 1.78 KG.