Amazon Prime Day may be the best moment to get your hands on a new Razer laptop. The Razer Blade 15 Base Laptop is getting a massive $500 discount, which means you can get one for just $999.99, which is the first time a Razer Laptop goes on sale for under $1,000. This laptop usually sells for $1,500, and we have seen it go as low as $1,230.65, so don’t miss this opportunity.

The Razer Blade 15 comes with an Intel Core i7 processor, 16GB RAM, and 256GB SSD, plus you get the Nvidia GeForce GTX1660 Ti GPU to give you an excellent gaming experience.

    Razer Blade 15

Now, that’s not the only Razer product on sale, as you will find the Razer DeathAdder V2 Mouse selling for $40 with $30 savings. The Razer Viper Ultimate Mercury Mouse is going for $100 with $50 savings. If you grab any of these, you can also grab a new Razer Firefly V2 Mat that’s now available for $32 after receiving an $18 discount.

    Razer DeathAdder V2 Mouse

    Razer Viper Ultimate Mercury Mouse

    Razer Firefly V2 Mat

If you’re in the market for a new keyboard, you will find the Razer Black Widow V3 Pro with linear switches selling for $180, down from its regular $230 price tag, which translates to $50 savings. Or grab a new Razer Huntsman Mini keyboard with linear switches for $100 with the same $50 discount.

    Razer BlackWidow V3 Pro Linear Switch Keyboard

    Razer Huntsman Mini Linear Switch Keyboard

You will also find some great discounts on other Razer products. Take the Razer BlackShark V2 Pro headset, for example. It is currently going for $140 after a $40 discount, or go for a more affordable BlackShark V2 headset that’s now available for $80 with $20 savings.

Other deals feature the Razer Kyo Pro Webcam that’s getting its first discount ever, which lets you save $30 off its regular $200 price tag, leaving it up for grabs at $170, and if you’re looking for a new gaming chair, you can get the Razer Iskur Black Chair for just $100 with $50 savings.

    Razer BlackShark V2 Pro Headset

    Razer Kiyo Pro Webcam

    Razer Iskur Black Chair

 




