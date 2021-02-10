We keep on getting some incredible deals from Amazon.com. We’ve taken the time to select some of the best deals on gaming keyboards, headsets, and more from Razer and Cooler Master for you to upgrade your battle station, and we’ve also found Govee’s LED strip to transform the rest of your room into an awesome gaming room.

First, we find the Razer BlackWidow Elite Mechanical Gaming Keyboard, which will give you a tactile and clicky response to your fingers. It’s usually listed for $170, but right now, you can get it for $111.85 after a $58 discount. If you don’t want to spend that much on a new gaming keyboard, you can also go for the Razer Cynosa Chroma Gaming Keyboard that’s available for just $48, after a $12 discount. Cooler Master’s SK630 White is another interesting option to consider. You can grab one for $90 after a $30 discount. All of these gaming keyboards come with RGB switches.

We then move onto gaming mice, as the Razer DeathAdder v2 Pro Wireless Gaming Mouse is getting a $26 discount, which leaves it up for grabs at $104. This gaming mouse will deliver up to 70 hours of non-stop gaming, and it also features eight programable buttons. The Razer Mamba Wireless Gaming Mouse will deliver up to 50 hours of gaming time and features seven programable buttons, and it can be yours for $58.29 after a $41.70 discount. Finally, the Cooler Master can be yours for $63.60 after a $9.29 discount, and this wired gaming mouse will keep you playing without having to worry about its battery dying out.

Now we move over to gaming headsets, as the Razer Kraken Ultimate RGB USB Gaming Headset is selling for $92 with $38 savings. Or grab the Razer BlackShark V2 Pro Wireless Gaming Headset for $164 with a $16 discount if you want to go all out. For those of you looking for a more budget-friendly option, we have the BENGOO G9000 Stereo Gaming Headset, which is selling for $19.11 with $30.88 savings.

Finally, you can get the rest of your room or your desk looking awesome with Govee LED Strip Lights that are currently available for $17.99 if you use code 6952J639 at checkout, which means $7 off its regular price tag. This light strip can also work with Alexa and Google Assistant, but you will need a smart speaker for that, so you may also want to grab a new Amazon Echo Dot that’s available for $59 or get the previous generation Echo Dot for $10 less.