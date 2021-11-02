We have amazing news for all of you hardcore gamers out there. Amazon has tons of early Black Friday deals available on Razer gaming peripherals and some of the best gaming monitors in the market. First up, we check out the gaming mice section, where you will find the Razer Orochi V2 Mobile Wireless Gaming Mouse sell for $61 after receiving a $9 discount which represents 13 percent savings. The Razer DeathAdder v2 Pro Wireless Gaming Mouse is a bit more expensive selling for $97, but it also comes with better savings, as it is currently getting a 26 percent discount. this option comes with a 20K DPI Optical Sensor, which is three times faster than a mechanical optical switch, Chroma RGB lighting, a 70 hour battery life and eight programmable buttons.

And if you don’t mind cables, you can also pick up the Razer Basilisk v2 Wired Gaming Mouse that is receiving an insane 56 percent discount, meaning you can get your new gaming mice for as low as $35 and you get to keep $45 in your pocket. This model features the same switches as the DeathAdder v2 Pro, and it comes with eleven programmable buttons. The best part is that you don’t have to be worried about getting a low battery notification, since it will be connected via wire to your gaming laptop or CPU.

The Razer Huntsman Tournament Edition TKL Tenkeyless Gaming Keyboard is also on sale. You can pick yours up for just $80. This model comes packed with Linear Optical Switches, which are the best switches for gaming, as they detect input as soon as you apply pressure to any key. And the best part is that you also get $50 savings. You will also find savings on the Razer Nari Ultimate Wireless 7.1 Surround Sound Gaming Headset that sells for $120 after an $80 discount, or the Razer BlackShark V2 Pro Wireless Gaming Headset that is available for $160 and get $20 off your purchase.

If you’re interested in picking up a new gaming monitor for your battle station, you can consider the Samsung Odyssey G3 series that is now available for $300 after a $30 discount on its 27-inch model with 144Hz refresh rates. The Samsung Odyssey G9 Gaming Monitor is also on sale on its 49-inch variant that will get you $70 savings, meaning you can get one for $1,330.

There are more affordable options, as the Samsung’s 27-inch 4K UHD Monitor is receiving a 17 percent discount, meaning you can get yours for just $400. Or check out the 43-inch 4K Smart Monitor for $520. And if that’s still too much for your budget, you can consider checking out the Samsung M5 Series 27-Inch FHD 1080p Smart Monitor & Streaming TV that is now available for $240 after a $40 discount.