If you were waiting for an excellent deal to get your hands on a new gaming laptop, this may the best time. You can currently find the Razer Blade Pro 17 gaming laptop for $2,501.15 after a massive $698.83 discount. This is definitely one of the best gaming laptops around. It features an Intel Core i7 processor with an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2080 graphics card, a 17.3-FHD display with a 300Hz refresh rate, 16GB RAM, and 512GB SSD.

Now, if that’s a bit too much for your budget, we can also recommend the Razer Blade 15 Base Gaming Laptop that’s now $500 off, leaving it up for grabs at $1,500. This will get you an Intel Core i7 processor, 16GB RAM, and 512GB of storage space. However, you will get a smaller 15.6-inch FHD display with 144Hz refresh rates and the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2070 graphics card.

Now, if you’re still looking for another option, you can get the Acer Nitro 5 Gaming Laptop for $723 after a $97 discount. This will get you a gaming laptop with a 15.6-inch FHD display with 144Hz refresh rates, 8GB RAM, and 256GB of storage space. Or get a new HP 15 Laptop with $41.99 savings that will get you an Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB RAM, and 256GB storage for $588, but this is definitely not a gaming laptop.

The best way to have an awesome gaming experience starts with a great game, but you must also consider great audio as well. Right now, you can get a new pair of Microsoft Surface Earbuds for $172.18 with $27.81 savings. Another great option comes with the LG PL7 XBOOM Go, which is currently selling for $109.99, or the LG PL2 XBOOM Go, for $48.

And we’ve been getting tons of deals on Sony and Hisense Smart TVs this week, but now it’s VIZIO’s turn to help you save some money. First, we will check out the VIZIO 65-inch P-Series Quantum 4K UHD LED HDR Smart TV that’s currently selling for $1,00 with $200 savings pay $50 less and get the Class P-Series Quantum Series LED 4K UHD SmartCast TV over at Best Buy.com. And if you want to spend a bit more, you can get the VIZIO 65-inch Class P-Series X Quantum LED 4K UHD SmartCast TV that’s selling for $1,300 with $200 savings.

