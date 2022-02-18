Razer gaming laptops, Microsoft Surface Book 3 and other great products are on sale

We start today’s deals with some interesting options for those looking to get their hands on a new laptop. First up, we have a couple of Razer gaming laptops for those who want tons of power and insane graphics on a portable package. You can currently purchase the Razer Blade 15 Advanced Gaming Laptop for $2,100 after a $500 discount representing 19 percent savings. This powerful gaming laptop features an Intel Core i7 processor, 16GB RAM, 1TB storage, and a large 15.6-inch Full HD display with 360Hz refresh rates that will give you amazing graphics thanks to its NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 GPU.

You can also consider the smaller Razer Blade Stealth 13 Ultrabook Gaming Laptop, which is available for $1,700, which is $500 less than what you would have to pay for the Razer Blade 15. However, savings are only limited to $100. This will get you a new gaming laptop with a 13.3-inch display with 120Hz refresh rates, NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 Ti Max-Q graphics, 16GB RAM, 512GB storage, and an Intel Core i7 processor.

You can also consider the MSI GL66 Gaming Laptop, which is a slightly more affordable option that goes for $1,259 after scoring a $240 discount. This model packs a 15.6-inch FHD display with 144Hz refresh rates, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 graphics, an Intel Core i7 processor, 16GB RAM, and 512 GB storage.

Razer Blade 15 Razer Blade Stealth 13 Microsoft Surface Book 3

If you’re not into gaming laptops, you can also consider checking out the Microsoft Surface Book 3, which is receiving a massive $700 discount that leaves it available for $1,300. This model packs a 13.35-inch touch-screen, an Intel Core i7 processor, 16GB RAM, and 256GB storage. However, you can also get the more affordable version of the Surface Book 3 with an Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB RAM, and 256GB storage space. Again, this model receives the same $700 discount, so you can get one for $900.