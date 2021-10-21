We start today’s deals with several options for anyone looking to buy a new gaming laptop. The Razer Blade Stealth 13 Ultrabook Gaming Laptop is currently getting a 15 percent discount that translates to $300 savings. This laptop packs an Intel Core i7 processor under the hood, along with 16GB RAM, 512GB storage, and NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 Ti Max-Q graphics. This model comes with a 13.3-inch OLED touchscreen display with 60Hz refresh rates. However, you can ditch touchscreen input and go for the 120Hz refresh rate option that sells for $1,500 after the same $300 discount.

You can also go for the 2020 version of the Razer Blade 15 Base Gaming Laptop that’s receiving a 28 percent discount, which means you can get yours for $1,650. This option comes packed with an Intel Core i7 processor, 16GB RAM and 512GB storage, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2070 Max-Q graphics, and $650 savings for anyone interested.

Other gaming options include the MSI GL65 Gaming Laptop that sells for $784 after a $115 discount. This will get you an Intel Core i5 processor, NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 graphics that are not as potent as the ones in Razer options, but it will get the job done. It also packs 16GB RAM and 512GB NVMe SSD storage. The 2021 HP Pavilion 16 FHD Gaming Laptop is another option to consider. It comes with an Intel Core i5 processor, 16GB RAM, and 1TB M2 SSD storage. This $1,099 laptop also comes with NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 graphics and a 24 percent discount that will allow you to save $340 upon purchase.

You should also consider picking up a new gaming keyboard to go with your new laptop, as many options are available in the market. For instance, you can grab a new Logitech G213 Prodigy Gaming Keyboard for just $45 after a $25 discount. The Logitech G915 TKL Tenkeyless Lightspeed Wireless RGB Mechanical Gaming Keyboard is a more expensive option. Still, you can get it with tactile switches for $191.26 after a $38 discount. or go for the CORSAIR K70 RGB TKL that sells for $100 after a 29 percent discount that will get you S40 savings.

Gaming mice are also on sale, as you will find the Logitech G502 Lightspeed Wireless Gaming Mouse with Hero 25K Sensor going for $129 with $21 savings. The Logitech G502 HERO High-Performance Wired Gaming Mouse sells for $40 after a 50 percent discount. Finally, the Logitech G MX518 Wired Optical Gaming Mouse is the most affordable option you can find, as it is now available for $20.