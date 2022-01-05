Razer and Fossil unveil Gen 6 special edition smartwatch for gamers

A day after it launched three new Blade gaming laptops, Razer has introduced a new special edition smartwatch for gamers. Dubbed Razer X Fossil Gen 6 Smartwatch, the smartwatch aims to bring innovative smartwatch features to gamers. Thanks to the collab between the two brands, the Razer X Fossil Gen 6 Smartwatch will ship with three exclusive Razer watch faces including analog, Text, and Chroma, as well as two stylish interchangeable straps.

Under the hood, it is the same Fossil Gen 6 smartwatch that we've known from the last year. It features the same Wear 4100+ chipset from Qualcomm and the Wear OS from Google. Interestingly, the Razer X Fossil Gen 6 doesn't ship with Wear OS 3. Razer says the Wear OS 3 will be available on the smartwatch later in 2022.

We are always on the lookout for opportunities to compliment gamers’ lifestyles and to bring them products that not only look good but bring value to their lives as well. This is why we kept the gamers’ well-being at the heart of the Razer X Fossil Gen 6. Leveraging Fossil’s innovative technology and Razer’s iconic design aesthetic, this smartwatch will be the perfect accessory to keep you ahead of the game. — Addie Tan, Associate Director, Business Development, Razer

The Razer X Fossil Gen 6 Smartwatch features a 44mm black case, three exclusive watch faces, and elements of a Razer user interface. The smartwatch also comes included with two custom-designed and interchangeable 22mm silicone straps in Razer’s iconic black and green.

Other than that, the smartwatch features fast charging and long battery life. The company claims that the Razer X Fossil Gen 6 Smartwatch reaches 80% charge in only a little more than 30 minutes of charging. It also comes with Fossil-developed Smart Battery Modes for low power consumption and long battery life.

Wellness is also incredibly important to our customers, and the Gen 6 was designed with the wearer’s everyday wellness goals in-mind — whether it’s taking a moment to reset with a guided breathing session, tracking your sleep, or monitoring your heart rate during a day full of gaming.

There are a loads of well-being features on the smartwatch as well. The smartwatch comes with 'upgraded' heart rate sensor to allow continuous tracking and improved signal accuracy. It also features blood oxygen monitoring and sleep tracking. The smartwatch will also estimate VO2 max using resting heart rate and user biometrics to indicate overall cardiorespiratory health over time.

Price and Availability

Razer says only 1,337 units of the Razer X Fossil Gen 6 Smartwatch will be made. It will retail in the United States for $329 and will be available for purchase from both fossil.com and razer.com. In addition, it will also be available at 'select retailers'. However, Razer hasn't revealed at which retailers the smartwatch will be available at. The company also hasn't announced the exact availability. The company says it will be available "this month". We'll make sure to update the post as and when we hear from Razer about the product's availability.

What are your thoughts on Razer's new smartwatch? Let us know in the comments section below!