Following in the footsteps of Bose and Amazon, Razer has today launched its own audio glasses – the Razer Anzu. And before you start with your RGB jokes – after all, this brand made protective masks with RGB – let me disappoint you by revealing that there are no flashy RGB lights here. But on the positive side, they look quite cool in both their avatars.\

Two sizes, two designs, and a choice between blue light-blocking clear lenses or UV-stopping polaroids

The Anzu audio glasses come in two designs – rectangular and round – and you can select between two sizes too. Razer also offers a choice between clear lenses that can filter 35% of the blue light falling on them, and polarized glasses that are said to thwart 99% of UV rays. And if you want to use prescription lenses, Razer has partnered with Lensabl to land you a sweet 15% discount.

Now, coming to the sound part, the Anzu audio glasses feature 16mm drivers on each side of the frame. Pairing happens over Bluetooth 5.1, with Razer touting an impressive latency of 60ms to avoid audio lags and stutters. And with the companion app, you also get access to EQ controls, latency settings, battery status, and software updates. And since they come from the house of Razer, there is a dedicated gaming mode as well.

60ms latency, 5 hours of battery life, IPX4 build, and $199.99 price tag

There are two omnidirectional mics on each side for calling. And oh, the build is IPX4-rated, which means they can handle sweat and occasional splashes. Razer’s Anzu audio glasses also support touch gestures for tasks such as controlling music playback, handling calls and pairing/powering. Razer claims that its audio glasses can last around 5 hours on a single charge. And to save battery, they automatically power off if you fold them.

The Anzu smart glasses come with the blue-light filtering clear lenses pre-installed, a pair of polaroid lenses, and a carrying case in the retail package. Interested yet? These bad boys will set you back by $199.99 and will be available from the company’s official website starting today. Alas, they’re already sold out at the moment of writing this.