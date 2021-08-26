We have great news for all of those hardcore gamers, as there are several Razer products on sale right now, starting with the Huntsman Tournament Edition TKL gaming keyboard that’s currently getting a 23 percent discount, which means you can get one for just $100 and score $30 savings. Or get the smaller Huntsman Mini 60% Gaming Keyboard for $105 with $15 savings.

Now, if you want to go all out, you can also consider getting your hands on a new Razer Huntsman V2 Analog Gaming Keyboard that’s now selling for $232 and get $18 savings. This option features Analog Optical Switches, a multi-functional digital dial, four media keys, as well as an ergonomic, magnetic wrist rest made of plush leatherette to make your gaming sessions more comfortable.

Suppose you’re looking for a new gaming mouse. In that case, you can check out the Razer Basilisk Ultimate Hyperspeed Wireless Gaming Mouse that’s available for just $111.95 after a 25 percent discount that translates to $38 savings. And if you want the version that comes with a charging dock, you can get it for $133 with $37 savings.

The Viper Ultimate Hyperspeed Lightest Wireless Gaming Mouse is also on sale, and it can be yours for $119 after a $31 discount. This option will give you 70 hours of battery life so that you can enjoy extended gaming sessions without having to worry about anything else. The Pro Click Humanscale Wireless Mouse is getting a $14.99 discount, which leaves it up for grabs at $85, and this option features up to 400 hours of battery life.

If you’re interested in streaming your gaming sessions, you can check out the Razer Kiyo Pro Streaming Webcam that’s now up for grabs at $180 after a $20 discount. This webcam will capture uncompressed 1080p at 60FPS, and it’s HDR enabled, meaning that you may stream with a full spectrum of vibrant colors.

A more affordable option comes as the Kiyo Streaming Webcam that features a ring light with adjustable brightness and a built-in microphone with advanced autofocus for just $80, and you also get to enjoy the $20 savings. The Razer Seiren Mini USB Streaming Microphone is also on sale, and you can get it for just $40 with $10 savings.

There are more Razer products on sale, including the Charging Pad Chroma 10W Fast Wireless Charger, the Goliathus Extended Chroma Gaming Mouse Mat, and more; just follow the link to see every available option.