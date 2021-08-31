We start today’s deals with several new laptops that will most likely make the jump to Windows 11, as they’re both packed with some of the best internals available in the market. First up, we have the Razer Book 13, that’s currently getting a nice 10 percent discount that allows you to score $160 savings. This powerful gaming laptop features an Intel Core i7 processor, Intel Iris Xe graphics, a 13.4-inch FHD+ touch display, 16GB RAM, and 256GB storage space. And you can get one for $1,440. However, you can get the same laptop with 512GB storage for $1,530 with $170 savings.

Still, the best discount is applied to the model with a UHD+ touch display as it sees a 13 percent discount, meaning you can get yours for $1,749 after $250.99 savings. If you’re interested in this laptop, you need to know that you get the same Intel Core i7 and Intel Iris Xe graphics, 16GB RAM, and 512GB of internal storage space.

Laptop deals don’t stop with Razer, as we have found the Samsung Galaxy Book Pro getting a very compelling 17 percent discount, which leaves this laptop selling for $999 after a $200.99 savings. This laptop features an Intel Core i7 processor, a 13.3-inch AMOLED display, 8GB RAM, and 512GB storage space, as well as a long-lasting battery. And if you want a more affordable option, you can also grab the 15.6-inch AMOLED screen model with an Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB RAM, and 512GB storage for $949 after getting a $150.99 discount that translates to 14 percent savings. Or get the larger display with an Intel Core i7 processor for $1,150 after a $150 discount.

Other deals feature the HP Chromebase All-in-One 22 that’s currently selling for $500 after a $50 discount directly from HP. This PC comes with an Intel Pentium 6405U processor, Intel UHD graphics, 4GB RAM, and 128GB storage, and it runs on Chome OS. You can make your desk look even better with a pair of Corsair iCUE LT100 smart Lighting Tower Starter Kit. This kit is currently getting a $19.49 discount, leaving it up for grabs at $110.50, and you should also check out the HUANUO Laptop Mount that’s currently getting a massive 40 percent discount when you add the on-page coupon, meaning that you can get yours for $30. This height-adjustable mount will fit two 13 – 27-inch monitors, it doesn’t matter if they’re flat or curved, and it will also hold your 17-inch laptop without a problem.